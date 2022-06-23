Webster Bank N. A. Has $796,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

