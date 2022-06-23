Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $190,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

