Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

