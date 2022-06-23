Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.