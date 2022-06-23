Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.