The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

