Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

