Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.92 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

