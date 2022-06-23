Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1,965.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $151.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

