Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,465 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

HSY stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

