Stonnington Group LLC Sells 8,615 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.5% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

