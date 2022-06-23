Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

