HYA Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

