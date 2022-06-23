CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

