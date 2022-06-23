PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.