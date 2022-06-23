HHR Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,243 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

HHR Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,243 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up 1.1% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Everbridge worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

