Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.77 and its 200 day moving average is $335.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

