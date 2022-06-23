Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,782 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

