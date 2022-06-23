PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

