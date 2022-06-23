Tiaa Fsb Buys 23,233 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $245.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average is $278.47.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.