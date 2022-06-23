5,360 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,360 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

