Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

