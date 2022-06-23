Calton & Associates Inc. Has $409,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

