Calton & Associates Inc. Has $409,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.