The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,783,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.