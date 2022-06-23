Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

