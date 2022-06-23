Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 283,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

