Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 85,821 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,821 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter.

SOXL stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

