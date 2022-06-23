Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,922 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

