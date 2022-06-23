iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

