Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,059,459. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.67.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.