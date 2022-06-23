Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $708.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $734.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

