Stonnington Group LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 406.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

