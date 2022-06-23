Stonnington Group LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total value of $219,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $586.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.29 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

