RDA Financial Network Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.