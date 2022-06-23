Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,300 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

