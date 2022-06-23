Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

