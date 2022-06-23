Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

