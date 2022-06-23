Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 9,175 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Separately, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

