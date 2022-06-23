Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.41 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

