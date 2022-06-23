Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

