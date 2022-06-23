Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

MetLife stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

