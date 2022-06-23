Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $390.59 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

