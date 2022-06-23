Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 604 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

ULTA stock opened at $396.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

