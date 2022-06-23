Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,332 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $390.59 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

