Sara Bay Financial Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.56 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

