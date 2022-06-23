Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

