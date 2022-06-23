CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

