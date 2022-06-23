CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a 200 day moving average of $232.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.