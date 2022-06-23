ACT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

