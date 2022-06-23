Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

